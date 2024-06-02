Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Look who’s back (and taking over the bed again!!)
He’s returned for the weekend while his new Mammy is at a wedding. He’s only been away 2 weeks. He has settled into his new home very well and his training going very well.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Lincoln
@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
135
photos
3
followers
0
following
36% complete
View this month »
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
2nd June 2024 7:29pm
