Look who’s back (and taking over the bed again!!) by lincolngd
Look who's back (and taking over the bed again!!)

He’s returned for the weekend while his new Mammy is at a wedding. He’s only been away 2 weeks. He has settled into his new home very well and his training going very well.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

