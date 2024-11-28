Previous
Harpo - leaving by lincolngd
138 / 365

Harpo - leaving

Harpo is leaving to go to his forever home. Having been withdrawn from training as a Guidedog he is going to live with his puppy raisers.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Lincoln

@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
Jo Worboys
Have a great life Harpo lucky puppy sitters
November 29th, 2024  
