138 / 365
Harpo - leaving
Harpo is leaving to go to his forever home. Having been withdrawn from training as a Guidedog he is going to live with his puppy raisers.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
1
1
Lincoln
@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
Jo Worboys
Have a great life Harpo lucky puppy sitters
November 29th, 2024
