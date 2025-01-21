Previous
Set scene! by lincolngd
Set scene!

No don’t look at me. Look at camera let them take the photo, take the treat and get on with the walk, sniff, play. I know how it works I’ve been doing it for years…!!!
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Lincoln

@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
