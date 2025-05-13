Sign up
154 / 365
Alice comes to stay
Alice is staying with me and Ezri (and Mammy and Daddy of course) while her new Mammy has a holiday.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
1
1
Lincoln
@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
155
photos
4
followers
0
following
42% complete
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
13th May 2025 9:18am
Sue Cooper
ace
What a handsome trio. Is it Lincoln on the left? Fav.
May 24th, 2025
