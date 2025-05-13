Previous
Alice comes to stay by lincolngd
154 / 365

Alice comes to stay

Alice is staying with me and Ezri (and Mammy and Daddy of course) while her new Mammy has a holiday.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Lincoln

@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
Sue Cooper ace
What a handsome trio. Is it Lincoln on the left? Fav.
May 24th, 2025  
