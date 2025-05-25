Previous
Human Pups by lincolngd
Human Pups

A couple of the human pups came for a sleep over and I got the usual fuss...

Funny how Ezri is running around pinching their toys and trying to provoke play and they take no notice of her. I just lie on the ground and they make a fuss of me....
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Lincoln

Lincoln
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
