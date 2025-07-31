Previous
Ts&Cs ….wait mammy by lincolngd
160 / 365

Ts&Cs ….wait mammy

…read the small print!

Too late.

Well it’s official Ezri has been withdrawn from the Guidedog programme. Mammy (and Daddy) have signed the contract, paid the fee and Ezri now has a permanent home.

From what I can see it means that she’s staying, everything of mine that I now happily share is now half hers…!!!!
Jerzy ace
Beautiful dog...lucky you.
July 31st, 2025  
