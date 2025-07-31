Sign up
Previous
160 / 365
Ts&Cs ….wait mammy
…read the small print!
Too late.
Well it’s official Ezri has been withdrawn from the Guidedog programme. Mammy (and Daddy) have signed the contract, paid the fee and Ezri now has a permanent home.
From what I can see it means that she’s staying, everything of mine that I now happily share is now half hers…!!!!
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Lincoln
@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
31st July 2025 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jerzy
ace
Beautiful dog...lucky you.
July 31st, 2025
