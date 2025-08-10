Previous
Baby-Girls by lincolngd
Baby-Girls

I had a reunion with my first baby girl today, Ursula, yes Ursie we go all the way back to 2014, can you believe it...!! Yes that's her on the left, me in the middle and Esri my current baby girl...

...No I'm not their daddy I just call them my baby girls..
Lincoln

