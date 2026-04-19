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Sphinx impression by lincolngd
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Sphinx impression

Ezri, get down you’re not supposed to be on there…..
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Lincoln

@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
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