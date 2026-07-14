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Little Operation
Had a little lump removed from my lower eyelid. Healing nicely.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Lincoln
@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
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365
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iPhone XS
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14th July 2026 3:37pm
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