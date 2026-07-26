Previous
Back_outside by lincolngd
168 / 365

Back_outside

I'm OK dad, it's just great to be back in the woods and not having to have that collar on.

Yeah I'm ready to go back to the car now
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Lincoln

@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact