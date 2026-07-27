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169 / 365
I’ll go for a paddle…
Is that alright dad? Promise I won’t do anything silly and open my wound
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Lincoln
@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
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365
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iPhone XS
Taken
27th July 2026 10:30am
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Sue Cooper
ace
You be careful Lincoln.
July 27th, 2026
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