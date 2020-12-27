Previous
Is that a Bite Out of Santa's Beard? by lindalittle
14 / 365

Is that a Bite Out of Santa's Beard?

My guess is that Santa looked better than he tasted. I found this the morning after I had my 2 small granddaughters over to my house celebrating Christmas.
Photo Details

