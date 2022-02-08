Previous
8 februari 2022 by lindascholten
39 / 365

8 februari 2022

Vanmiddag rond 5 uur zat de zon zo mooi achter de bomen, wolken met op de voorgrond Bo🐶❤ na t werk even met ze gewandeld. Zo fijn dat t wat langer licht is🤩
Linda Scholten

