9 februari 2022 by lindascholten
40 / 365

9 februari 2022

Wandeling tussen de middag op een grijze dag met de hondjes . 🐶🐶Tis pittig ze allebei mee te nemen en ze niet t halve bos op te laten eten🙈
Linda Scholten

