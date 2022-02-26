26 februari 2022

Sign up
Goed weer, slechte foto. Al m'n foto's waren vandaag scheef, of er zaten sprieten voor. De honden🐶💕🐶 wilden niet stil zitten en trokken aan de riem waardoor het scheef werd🙈. Tekenend voor m'n dag vandaag, haha😂👋 vandaar dat ik em toch plaats🙃
SM-G780F
26th February 2022 4:19pm
