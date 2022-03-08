Previous
Next
8 maart 2022 by lindascholten
67 / 365

8 maart 2022

Foto genomen vanochtend op weg naar m'n werk. T was koud, maar mooi "open" weer😊. T voorste deel van het water was bevroren, ❄ mijn tenen ook🙈, merkte ik toen ik van de fiets afstapte😂
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise