25 maart 2022 by lindascholten
84 / 365

25 maart 2022

Foto is gisterenmiddag genomen tijdens de wandeling met Jolanda. Puppies zijn heel lief geweest, in en uit de wagen soms ff slapen. Jolanda heeft af en toe geholpen de buggy door het loss zand te duwen🤩
Linda Scholten

