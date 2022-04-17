Previous
17 april 2022 by lindascholten
17 april 2022

Haarzuilens, natuurgebied van Natuurmonumenten.
Stuk gelopen met de hondjes. Fantastisch weer en fijne verharde paden, zodat t rijden met de buggy goed ging. Boys hebben deels zelf,deels in de kar gezeten.
Daarna bij Finy op bezoek geweest❤
