19 april 2023 by lindascholten
109 / 365

19 april 2023

Genneper parken. Wandeling tussen de middag ,vandaag tijdens het werk Lekker genieten in m'n eentje. Weer een nieuwe ronde uitproberen . Binnen t half uur. Lekker doorstappen en ondertussen de accu weer opĺaden. Heerlijk
19th April 2022

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
