22 april 2022 by lindascholten
22 april 2022

Deze foto 📸is gisteren genomen, toen ik met de hondjes 🐶🐶een wat grotere ronde ben gaan lopen. Dit was de eerste keer dat ik hier weer was, nadat Maxie is overleden. Wel ff een momentje, toch, !
