4 mei 2022 by lindascholten
4 mei 2022

Deze foto heb ik afgelopen zondag gemaakt.😇 Ik vind de vorm van de boom mooi (in de schaduw) en dat lichte erachter. Als je een beetje inzoomt👀, zie je de koepel van de Kempervennen😎
4th May 2022

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
