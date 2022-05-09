Sign up
129 / 365
9 mei 2022
Vanavond nog een wandeling gemaakt met de hondjes en de buggy. Wat een prachtig weer was het vandaag. Ik heb genoten. 🥰Mijn vrije dag: veel gedaan in en rond huis, maar ook fijne dingen gedaan🥳😁trots😇
9th May 2022
9th May 22
1
1
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Bezige bei ben je toch, Lekker dat het weer zo goed is.
May 9th, 2022
