30 mei 2022 by lindascholten
150 / 365

30 mei 2022

Middag wandeling met de boys in t bos. Je ziet wel hoe droog het nog steeds is, want dit water is bijna helemaal weg🙈 De temperatuur is flink gedaald, maar t is heerlijk💕 zonnetje 🌞en wolken op m'n vrije dag❤️
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
