31 mei 2022 by lindascholten
31 mei 2022

Vandaag geen natuurfoto's gemaakt. Vandaar een foto van eergisteren: Even een intens knuffel moment van Bo met Elke. Meestal doet Bo dat niet maar nu geeft Bo zich volledig over en valt in slaap op schoot🥰
Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
