5 juni 2022 by lindascholten
156 / 365

5 juni 2022

Finn en Bo voor het eerst op het strand 🥳 wat een genot: 2 van die "rausers" 👊die alles spannend vinden en overal op af duiken. En dat die golven 🌊naar je toe komen en daarna weer weg gaan is heel vreemd🤣
