7 juni 2022 by lindascholten
158 / 365

7 juni 2022

De Tongelreep, riviertje waar ik regelmatig langs loop of fiets. Dit keer had ik een andere weg gekozen om naar huis te fietsen dan normaal. Toen ik er voorbij fietste viel me het mooie licht op.ben ff terug gefietst en dit plaatje 📸geschoten.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
