8 juni 2022 by lindascholten
8 juni 2022

Vanmorgen gewandeld voor ik thuis mocht gaan werken. Genieten🤩 met de mannen, heerlijk. Hier was het nog droog. Dit is bij ons de(lange) straat uit. Zo dichtbij is echt heel erg fijn🥳 de rest van de dag heeft t geregend en geregend😎
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
