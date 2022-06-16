Previous
16 juni 2022 by lindascholten
167 / 365

16 juni 2022

Halve dag gewerkt, smiddags met Jolanda gewandeld. Niet te ver vanwege de warmte. Na onze wandeling even koffie gedronken bij t oude wandelpark. Heerlijk🥳🙌
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
46% complete

