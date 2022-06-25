Previous
25 juni 2022 by lindascholten
176 / 365

25 juni 2022

Roofvlieg op een boomstronk. We hebben lekker met z'n tweeën gewandeld bij de ijzeren man in Weert. Mooi natuurgebied, met afwisselende gebieden, heide, bos en water. Top combinatie🤩
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
Esther Rosenberg ace
Zoveel details in deze roofvlieg. Ik vind het hout ook mooi :)
June 27th, 2022  
