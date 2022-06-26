Sign up
177 / 365
26 juni 2022
Nog een foto genomen op de 25e, heerlijk doorkijkje met super helder water, we zagen hele grote goudvissen en een joekel van een karper😁
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
1
1
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780F
Taken
25th June 2022 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Mooi uitzicht
June 27th, 2022
