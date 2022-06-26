Previous
26 juni 2022 by lindascholten
177 / 365

26 juni 2022

Nog een foto genomen op de 25e, heerlijk doorkijkje met super helder water, we zagen hele grote goudvissen en een joekel van een karper😁
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
Esther Rosenberg ace
Mooi uitzicht
June 27th, 2022  
