30 juni 2022 by lindascholten
181 / 365

30 juni 2022

Deze foto heb ik afgelopen dinsdag gemaakt: een leuk kevertje. Bij thuiskomst bekeek ik de foto beter en zag ik dat t er 2 waren 🙈Ik heb van Willem begrepen dat dit "soldaatjes" zijn.
Linda Scholten

