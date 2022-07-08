Previous
8 juli 2022 by lindascholten
189 / 365

8 juli 2022

Wat een mooie gladde spiegel is het water weer op de foto. Ik ben vandaag weer in Weert aan t werk en heb vanochtend weer lekker gefietst op de wielrenfiets van Elke💕
