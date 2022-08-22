Previous
22 augustus 2022 by lindascholten
233 / 365

22 augustus 2022

Dit is het gentiaan klokje. Foto is op zondag genomen op de heide. Vrij zeldzame bloem. Het gentiaan blauwtje(vlinder) is vaak op deze bloem te vinden.
22nd August 2022

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
