26 augustus 2022 by lindascholten
237 / 365

26 augustus 2022

Strand op Texel.❤️ We zijn vanmiddag hier aangekomen voor onze vakantie. 🥳Het is geweldig mooi weer 😎en een lekker fris windje. 😅 komende periode veel foto's van stranden, honden en mooie uitzichten🥰
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
