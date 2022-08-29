Previous
29 augustus 2022 by lindascholten
240 / 365

29 augustus 2022

Zeehonden📸 spotten tijdens een boottocht vanuit Oudeschild, naar de zandbank waar altijd zeehonden liggen en daarna nog naar de indrukwekkende haven van Den Helder. Vandaag bewolkt😅
29th August 2022

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
66% complete

