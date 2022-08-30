Previous
30 augustus 2022
241 / 365

30 augustus 2022

De vuurtoren bij de Cocksdorp. 🤩Het meest noordelijke punt van Texel. En wat een prachtig plaatje blijft dit📸
Daarna nog even gewandeld op het gigantisch uitgestrekte strand😎
Linda Scholten

