1 september 2022

Today is a very special day for me: a long-cherished wish will come true: I'm going to (tandem) skydiving. We opted for the extreme variant: 1 minute of free fall from 13,000 ft. What a great experience this was. 👌👏👌👏👌💕💕💕💕 one to never forget ❤️

On the Isle of Texel (the Netherlands)