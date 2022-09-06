Previous
6 september 2022 by lindascholten
6 september 2022

Beach walk near Dasow. We walked past a memorial stone placed in memory of the time when Germany was divided by the Iron Curtain. Only in 1990 was this removed and people could cross this border again. Impressive to read. And to pause for a moment.
