Previous
Next
7 september 2022 by lindascholten
249 / 365

7 september 2022

Sand sculptures exhibition in Travemunde.

This exhibition can be seen in a covered old factory hall from 1 May to 30 October 2022.

Artists from all over the world have made sand sculptures around the theme "reise um die welt".

This viking was my favorite: the eyes stared at you and just seemed real.

7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise