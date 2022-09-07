Sign up
249 / 365
7 september 2022
Sand sculptures exhibition in Travemunde.
This exhibition can be seen in a covered old factory hall from 1 May to 30 October 2022.
Artists from all over the world have made sand sculptures around the theme "reise um die welt".
This viking was my favorite: the eyes stared at you and just seemed real.
7th September 2022
Linda Scholten
@lindascholten
