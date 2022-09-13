Previous
13 september 2022 by lindascholten
13 september 2022

View from the town Middelfart. 😍 Far away you can see the "New belt bridge"
The weather is changing and it's our last day of holiday🤩
Linda Scholten

@lindascholten
