Dewy crown by lindasees
Photo 619

Dewy crown

Dew covered seed pod, Velvetleaf Indian-mallow
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
Anne ace
Fabulous shot Linda
September 14th, 2020  
