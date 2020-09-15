Previous
Next
Rise and shine! by lindasees
Photo 620

Rise and shine!

Keep your face to the sunshine, and you cannot see the shadows. It’s what the sunflowers do!
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise