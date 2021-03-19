Sign up
Photo 622
UV tulip
It's one of those totally unexpected, weird things that you can't decide if you really like but it's oddly compelling. I used a UV light on an open tulip flower. No photoshop, just UV light.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
Diana
ace
This is gorgeous, what a fabulous idea and image!
March 20th, 2021
