UV tulip by lindasees
UV tulip

It's one of those totally unexpected, weird things that you can't decide if you really like but it's oddly compelling. I used a UV light on an open tulip flower. No photoshop, just UV light.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
Diana ace
This is gorgeous, what a fabulous idea and image!
March 20th, 2021  
