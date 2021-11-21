Previous
and so it begins... by lindasees
and so it begins...

We will celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, so the preparations begin in earnest today. Frozen turkey goes into the fridge to defrost, with heartfelt prayers it will be thawed on time. Memories of thawing two turkeys in the bathtub still haunt me!
Linda

Diana ace
How wonderful, crossing fingers it thaws in time. Unfortunately hubby does not like turkey, so I get none ;-)
November 21st, 2021  
