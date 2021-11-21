Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 638
and so it begins...
We will celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, so the preparations begin in earnest today. Frozen turkey goes into the fridge to defrost, with heartfelt prayers it will be thawed on time. Memories of thawing two turkeys in the bathtub still haunt me!
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
638
photos
99
followers
183
following
174% complete
View this month »
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How wonderful, crossing fingers it thaws in time. Unfortunately hubby does not like turkey, so I get none ;-)
November 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close