No one else likes it

Today is cranberry sauce making day. I get to make it just the way I like it and next week, I will sneak it into jello and they won't even notice.
Krista Marson ace
put lots of sugar in it!
November 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
They look fabulous, sounds delicious too.
November 22nd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fantastic - I love "my" cranberry sauce - we may be on the same line -- I always make mine with orange rinds and juice as well as spices in it ! So different and much more taste than any shop bought cranberry sauce !
November 22nd, 2021  
