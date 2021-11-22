No one else likes it

Sign up
Today is cranberry sauce making day. I get to make it just the way I like it and next week, I will sneak it into jello and they won't even notice.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since!
Krista Marson
ace
put lots of sugar in it!
November 22nd, 2021
Diana
ace
They look fabulous, sounds delicious too.
November 22nd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fantastic - I love "my" cranberry sauce - we may be on the same line -- I always make mine with orange rinds and juice as well as spices in it ! So different and much more taste than any shop bought cranberry sauce !
November 22nd, 2021
