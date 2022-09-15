Previous
When the wind is in the east, by lindasees
Photo 646

When the wind is in the east,

It's good for neither man nor beast.
When the wind is in the north,
The old folk should not venture forth.
When the wind is in the south,
It blows the bait in the fishes' mouth.
When the wind is in the west,
It is of all the winds the best.
Linda

@lindasees
bkb in the city
Great find and capture and a new saying for me
September 15th, 2022  
