Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 646
When the wind is in the east,
It's good for neither man nor beast.
When the wind is in the north,
The old folk should not venture forth.
When the wind is in the south,
It blows the bait in the fishes' mouth.
When the wind is in the west,
It is of all the winds the best.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
646
photos
92
followers
188
following
176% complete
View this month »
639
640
641
642
643
644
645
646
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great find and capture and a new saying for me
September 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close