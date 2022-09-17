Previous
Next
2022-09-17 by lindasees
Photo 648

2022-09-17

There are so few flowers left in the fields that the hoverflies are lining up for a chance at the last bit of nectar and pollen.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise