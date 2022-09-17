Sign up
Photo 648
2022-09-17
There are so few flowers left in the fields that the hoverflies are lining up for a chance at the last bit of nectar and pollen.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since!
