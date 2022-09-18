Sign up
Photo 649
A spot of color in the brown prairie
Will this tiny wild bergamot have a chance to bloom before the first frost? Hurry, hurry!
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since!
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
September 18th, 2022
Annie D
ace
a lovely spot of colour!
September 18th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely sharp image and dof
September 18th, 2022
