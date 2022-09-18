Previous
A spot of color in the brown prairie by lindasees
A spot of color in the brown prairie

Will this tiny wild bergamot have a chance to bloom before the first frost? Hurry, hurry!
18th September 2022

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
September 18th, 2022  
Annie D ace
a lovely spot of colour!
September 18th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely sharp image and dof
September 18th, 2022  
