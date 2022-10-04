Sign up
Photo 659
Autumn in the mountains
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
2
1
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
659
photos
97
followers
201
following
180% complete
View this month »
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
Babs
ace
Lovely autumn colours.
October 4th, 2022
Harbie
ace
Gorgeous! Love the reds!
October 4th, 2022
