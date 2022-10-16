Previous
Next
Life finds a way by lindasees
Photo 671

Life finds a way

This determined tree is growing flush against a sheer cliff wall. Amazing sight!
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Linda

ace
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That's amazing!
October 16th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Trees never cease to amaze me. You can spend hours tending a new plant in your garden, only to see if fail in front of your eyes. But some trees manage to survive with practically no soil, and a far from perfect position. Nature is fabulous and this is a lovely shot.
October 16th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow that really is determination.
October 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise